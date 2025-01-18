Karachi, January 18: Professor Adib Rizvi, the founder and Director of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), recently visited a local hospital for medical consultation after experiencing cold and flu symptoms.

According to a press release issued by SIUT, Prof. Rizvi underwent necessary investigations and is now recovering rapidly. His pulmonologist has advised him to rest for the next few days to ensure a full recovery.

The SIUT extended its gratitude to the public for their well-wishes and assured everyone of Prof. Rizvi’s improving health.