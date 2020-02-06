Print and digital media are the fastest growing tools of modern diplomacy: Indonesian CG

KARACHI – Mr. Totok Prianmato, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia invited senior journalists for a session of media talk which was followed by a dinner in Karachi.

Speaking at the dinner gathering, Indonesian CG said that the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Indonesia is increasing fast with each passing day.

“Both countries enjoy brotherly and friendly relations since the start of diplomatic ties in 1951 and this bond is strengthening further” Prianmato said.

Indonesian CG also told the journalists that

“Working as the official representative of Indonesia for the Sindh Province, one of my key task is to nurture and boost up the brotherly relations between Indonesia and Pakistan in all fields of interest including economy, trade, investments and people-to-people contact, effective communication with journalists community, etc that shall benefit both countries.”

“Sindh Province, especially Karachi, is a very important post for Indonesia, notably in the economic, trade and investment sectors. As Karachi is the largest city with 2 seaports, it holds immediate importance as the main entry point of Indonesia’s products to Pakistan’s market,” Indonesian envoy said further.

Talking about the role of media in today’s world, Indonesian CG said that media is playing a strong role in diplomacy whether it is public diplomacy or state diplomacy, media has transformed diplomacy from being closed to open.

“Print media and also now digital media are the fastest growing tools of modern diplomacy”, Totok added.

The Indonesian CG also requested all media friends to continue their unending support and contribution to the Consulate General of Indonesia in Karachi.

In this regard, the role of media in covering various activities organized by both Indonesia and Pakistan will greatly assist in strengthening bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

President Karachi Press Club, Imtiaz Faran, Secretary KPC Armaan Sabir, and other senior journalists were also present during the gathering.

