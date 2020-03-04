Prime Minister directs to expedite process of privatization

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to expedite the process of privatization of various government organizations and state-owned properties in the country.

Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad today, the prime minister ordered the authorities concerned that Inter-ministerial coordination should be improved to facilitate privatization process in an effective manner.

Imran Khan said that privatization of non-profit organizations and un-utilized properties is in the best interest of the country.



