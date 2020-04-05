HEADLINEPAKISTAN

PM vows to take action against those responsible for sugar, wheat price hike

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the resolve that no powerful lobby will be able to profiteer at the expense of our public.

In a tweet regarding inquiry reports on sugar and wheat crisis, the Prime Minister said he awaits detailed forensic reports now by the high-powered commission, which will come out on 25th of this month, before taking action.

He said as promised preliminary reports into sudden price hikes of sugar and wheat have been released immediately without alteration and tampering. He said this is unprecedented in Pakistan’s history. He said previous political leaderships, because of their vested interests and compromises, lacked moral courage to order and release such reports.

