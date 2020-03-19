HEADLINEPAKISTAN

President appeals nation to unite to meet challenge of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi has once again appealed the nation to unite to meet the challenge of coronavirus.

In a tweet message on Thursday, he said that we must forget all differences and start helping the people as in this war everything else is secondary because this has to be fought by every family in every home.

He said we should ensure our personal safety and then help others.

The President urged all politicians to set aside their differences and ulema to use their vast human resources and goodwill to spread message of care. He also urged all media houses to give more time in spreading awareness about the disease.

He asked all Chief Ministers and Governors to ensure administrative efficiency in the respective provinces and for helping to general public.

