ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi has announced honorary citizenship and the highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Pakistan for Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy.

In a tweet, the Pakistan Cricket Board said the President has announced honor for the cricketer in recognition of his important role for the restoration of international cricket in Pakistan and his love for the country.

Darren Sammy who belongs to West Indies, through his Pashto and Urdu tweets, lives in the hearts of Pakistanis and is now called Darren Sammy Khan by his Pakistani fans.



