Pakistan Auto Show hosts Symposium on the industry’s Future

LAHORE – The day-2 of Pakistan Auto Show hosted a symposium on “Future of Automotive Industry”. The motive of the 1st Edition of PAAPAM Symposium 2020 was to provide a platform for key stakeholders of the industry and the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), to come together and share their insights for sustainable growth and suggestions for policy realignments. The experts will also be creating solutions for the current challenges and opportunities in the Auto Engineering industry.

The Chief Organizer of this Symposium – Iftikhar Ahmed stated that: The Event will focus on the Industry-Government-Academia Linkage, to engage the stakeholders, engineers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Auto-Parts Manufacturers (APM) and the end-users, to understand the evolving needs of this industry and devise more suitable policies for sustainable development of our sector and enhance its contributions to the national economy.”

The corporate chief of Atlas Honda Limited – Aamir H. Shirazi, Chairman of Millat Tractors Limited – Sikandar Mustafa Khan, Chairman of Hyundai Nishat – Mian Mohammad Mansha, Chairman of Engineering Development Board – Almas Hyder and the founder of Pakistan’s first indigenously built automobile – Mr. Feroz Khan, were among the most prominent speakers at PAAPAM Symposium 2020.

The Pakistan Auto Show 2020 will attract over 100,000 visitors from 21st to 23rd February. It is the largest exhibition of automobiles in the country, held at the Expo Centre in Lahore. This valuable initiative of the ‘Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers’ (PAAPAM), represents over 3000 large, medium & small industries from all over Pakistan. The theme of this year’s event is; “MAKE IN PAKISTAN”.

Renowned companies from; Japan, Germany, Korea, China, France, Turkey, Thailand, Taiwan, England USA, UAE and Sri Lanka are displaying their products and services, while over 400 international visitors, including 150 global buyers and delegations are also participating. Among the 100 exhibitors, there are 10 international enterprises and 90 domestic companies. This grand exhibition, spread over 38,666 square feet is supported by the Engineering Development Board and PakWheels.com, while the sponsors include: Honda, Suzuki, Hyundai & Millat Tractors.

The diverse categories of exhibitors will include; Passenger Cars, Trucks, buses, Tractors, Rickshaws, Motorcycles, Auto parts Manufacturers, Services providers, Machinery makers, Tool-makers, Antique cars and Heavy motorbikes along with related service industries like accessories, Tracking & insurance, etc. It will feature fascinating innovations and technologies, while highlighting CSR, traffic-safety and public awareness campaigns. FREE Exhibitors’ Directories are being distributed among the visitors.

The quantum of local parts used for domestic car-assembly has risen substantially over the last 10 years, raising Pakistan among the top 40 automobile-manufacturing countries. It contributes major revenues to the national exchequer, so the Government must ensure a conducive environment to nurture more investments and growth.



