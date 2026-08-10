BankIslami Appoints Imran Haleem Shaikh as President and CEO

The appointment marks a new chapter for BankIslami as the veteran banking executive prepares to lead the institution for a three-year term.

KARACHI: The AZB congratulates Imran Haleem Shaikh on his appointment as the incoming President and Chief Executive Officer of BankIslami Pakistan Limited for a three-year term, effective September 29, 2026.

Shaikh brings extensive experience across Pakistan’s banking sector and has held senior leadership positions in retail banking, wholesale banking, consumer banking, digital services and marketing and communications.

He joined BankIslami as Deputy Chief Executive Officer in January 2024. During his tenure, he has overseen several key business and support functions, contributing to the bank’s operational and strategic development.

Before joining BankIslami, Shaikh served as Chief Operating Officer at JS Bank, where he gained significant experience in banking operations and leadership. His career has included responsibilities spanning multiple areas of Pakistan’s financial services industry.

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The BankIslami board’s decision reflects its confidence in Shaikh’s leadership and its commitment to developing and promoting talent from within the organisation.

His appointment comes as the bank continues to focus on growth, innovation and strengthening its position in Pakistan’s competitive banking sector.

The AZB extends its heartfelt congratulations to Imran Haleem Shaikh and wishes him success in his new role. His leadership is expected to play an important part in guiding BankIslami through its next phase of growth and development.

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