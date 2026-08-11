Defence Agreement: Hanif Gohar Hails Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye Pact

Business leader Muhammad Hanif Gohar says the agreement could deepen defence, economic and strategic cooperation among the three countries.

KARACHI, August 10, 2026: Defence Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye marks an important step towards stronger regional security and cooperation, business leader Muhammad Hanif Gohar said Monday.

Gohar, former Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their leadership.

He said the agreement demonstrates Pakistan’s role in promoting peace, mutual respect and collective security. Moreover, he said it could strengthen the longstanding ties among the three countries.

According to Gohar, the pact will elevate defence, diplomatic and strategic cooperation between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. He said the three countries have committed to mutual defence and security under the agreement.

The arrangement provides that an armed attack on one country will be treated as an attack on all three, he said.

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Defence and technology cooperation

Gohar said the agreement could bring the defence capabilities and experience of the three countries closer together.

He noted that Pakistan could benefit from Türkiye’s advanced defence technology, while Saudi Arabia could contribute financial resources and regional influence. Türkiye, in turn, could benefit from Pakistan’s extensive military experience and defence cooperation.

The business leader said the partnership could also expand cooperation in defence production, military training, intelligence sharing, joint exercises and technological development.

He described defence industry collaboration as another area with significant potential. Research, technology transfer and local production could create new opportunities for the three countries.

Potential impact on regional security

Gohar said the agreement could strengthen regional deterrence and contribute to greater stability.

A coordinated defence position, he argued, could discourage potential aggression and support peace across the region.

He also said the pact could strengthen existing ties beyond security matters. In particular, closer cooperation could create opportunities in economic, industrial and diplomatic fields.

Gohar expressed hope that Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye would build on the agreement through sustained cooperation and practical initiatives.

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