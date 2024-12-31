KARACHI: Violent clashes erupted at Numaish Chowrangi on Tuesday as police attempted to disperse Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) protesters using shelling, ARY News reported. The protesters retaliated by pelting stones, escalating the situation into chaos. Several motorcycles were set ablaze, and multiple injuries were reported among police officers and protesters.

Senior officials, including SSP Keamari Faizan Ali and Special Security Unit (SSU) Commandos, sustained injuries and were transported to Civil Hospital for treatment. Authorities detained several demonstrators, and investigations are underway as police work to control the unrest.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah condemned the damage to public and private property, asserting that such actions would not be tolerated. “Protests are a democratic right, but causing destruction is unacceptable,” he stated. He directed the Additional IG to take immediate measures to restore order and submit a detailed report on the incident.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the availability of designated protest platforms and urged protesters to use these spaces responsibly. Legal action is being pursued against those involved in setting vehicles on fire.

Citywide Protests Disrupt Traffic

The unrest at Numaish Chowrangi is part of a larger wave of MWM demonstrations across Karachi. Sit-ins have disrupted major roads, including MA Jinnah Road, Kamran Chowrangi, Johar Mor, and Five Star Chowrangi. Additional protest sites include University Road, Shamsuddin Azimi Road, Ancholi, Nazimabad, and Ayesha Manzil Chowrangi.

Police have launched operations to clear blocked roads, including a sit-in at Abbas Town, but traffic remains congested across alternative routes. Authorities continue to urge calm as efforts to restore normalcy in the city are underway.