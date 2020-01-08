USC outlet
PM visits USC outlet, says Rs. 7 billion package to ensure relief to low

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the government’s relief package of Rs. 7 billion was aimed at providing basic food items and commodities to salaried and low and middle income groups at subsidized rates through the country’s 4000 outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

He expressed these views during his visit to USC outlet here at G-9 Markaz where he launched the relief package. The Prime Minister said that the government would soon announce a Ration Card scheme as well for the poor people, who would be able to get worth Rs. 3000 basic commodities per month from the Utility Stores outlets.

He said that the relief package was not only aimed at ensuring the provision of basic commodities including wheat flour, sugar, Ghee, rice and pulses, to the low
and middle income classes at cheaper rates but also to check inflationary trends
in the open market.

He highlighted that the wheat flour, being provided to people at USC outlets at subsidized rates of around Rs. 800 per 20-kg bag, was of high quality and had all the nutritional ingredients, required for good health.

