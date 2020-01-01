PM Imran Khan vows fight against mafia involved in adulteration

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan says strict action should be taken against elements who involved in adulteration in food items and play with people’s health.

He was speaking at a meeting to control prices of food items in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister directed all provincial governments to take effective administrative actions to control the rising prices and timely planning to maintain the demand and supply of basic items.

He said possible efforts should also be made to eradicate food adulteration using modern technology.

The Prime Minister said he will review the progress in this regard on weekly basis through video conference and exchange views to address the problems being faced by the general public will be continued.

The meeting was attended by Commerce Advisor Abdul Razzak Daud, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Ministers Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federal Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of launching of application “Durust Daam” in big cities of all provinces and crackdown against adulteration in food items.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Textile Mills Association in Islamabad today, Prime Minister directed to take action against mafia involved in adulteration of pesticides and seeds.

He said the government, in collaborating with China, is focusing on research to enhance yield of cotton and other crops.

On the proposal of the delegation, Imran Khan advised the Commerce Division to appoint an expert focal person to look into the matters relating to cotton.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister that locusts’ attack on cotton crop last year inflicted a heavy loss on the crop and apprehended that it can result in reduction of textile exports.

The delegation also thanked the Prime Minister and his economic team for steps taken to enhance textile exports.

