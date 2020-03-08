Plantation Drive held at Govt Degree College Chitral

CHITRAL- Plantation Drive held at Govt Degree College for boys. Special Assistant to CM on minority Wazir Zada inaugurated plantation drive.

Former governments have not paid any attention to the development and conservation of forests, which is why there is severe degradation of forests in our country. Now, under the supervision of Imran Khan PM, our team will meet the shortage of forests by planting ten billion plants in the country. Wazir Zada Kalash, Special Assistant on Minority Affairs, to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed these views during a plantation campaign at Government Degree College for boys Chitral.

He said that the former rulers have only filled up their proposals and did nothing for the country and the nation. This is the reason why there is severe deforestation in our country and the degradation of the forest due to climate change.

Wazir Zada said that now, according to the vision of the provincial government and Khan Sahib, our team will plant ten billion saplings and overcome the shortage of forests very soon. When asked if the forest rate in India is 23% and the country is only 2.5% of the forests in Pakistan, he says that our government’s mission is to meet the deforestation of all the wasteland. By planting more and more plants in the mountains, riverbanks, and recent plains, we will also take the forest rate to the extent that our enemy country.

He has strongly criticized the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his cruelty on the Muslim community. He said that there is not even an MPA or MNA of the ruling party from Chitral, but as promised by Khan Sahib, I was chosen a Member of Provincial Assembly on special seat for minority and later on I was given the portfolio of Special Assistant on Minority affairs to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is equivalent to the provincial minister.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has a special interest in Chitral and that is why he has given me millions of rupees special funds and has issued similar funds to Member Provincial Assembly Maulana Hidayatur Rehman. Wazir Zada says millions of rupees of funds are being released for projects in Chitral and people will soon see real changes. He also visited the Degree College and assured the Principal Professor Mumtaz Hussein that he would cooperate with them in the development of the college.

Later, he also kicked out a plantation campaign by planting Deodar sampling. Apart from this, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Wali Khan, President Trader Union Chitral Shabir Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner also planted the plants. Sub Divisional Forest Officer Umair Nawaz and Forest Department officers and staff were also present on the occasion. He also distributed free saplings to the college students and urged them to assist the government in growing the forest by planting these plants in their homes, fields, and land. A large number of people attended the event.

Like this: Like Loading...