LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking to set Pakistan’s minimum wage at $1,000. The constitutional petition was submitted by Advocate Fahmida Nawaz Ansari at the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court.

The petition argues that Pakistan’s minimum wage should align with international standards, specifically referencing the United States and the United Kingdom, where the minimum wage is set at $1,000. The petition contends that although Pakistan was once a British colony, it continues to follow similar laws, and judicial decisions from the U.S. and UK are recognized in Pakistan’s legal system.

The petition names the federal and provincial governments as respondents and requests the court to instruct the government to implement a minimum wage of $1,000.

Currently, Pakistan’s federal government increased the minimum wage from Rs32,000 to Rs37,000 in the budget for 2024-25, a move announced by Finance Minister Aurangzeb in the National Assembly.