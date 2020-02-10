SPORTS

PCB, Ministry of Narcotics Control agree to raise awareness against drugs

LAHORE – Ministry of Narcotics Control and Pakistan Cricket Board have agreed to work together to raise awareness in the public on the hazardous effects of drugs.

The agreement was made during a meeting between PCB Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ehsan Mani and Wasim Khan with the Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi in Islamabad.

It was decided that the awareness campaign on drugs would be launched at the upcoming 5th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Shehryar Afridi on this occasion said Pakistan is also working in close coordination with Afghanistan, Iran and other neighbours to help choke down the illicit drugs movement.

