Edhi Foundation writes a letter to FM for students in China

KARACHI – Edhi Foundation has written a letter to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, seeking permission to evacuate students from China’s city, Wuhan.

According to reports by various local media outlets, the letter from Edhi Foundation states that the organization’s representatives are in touch with the students, who are ‘mentally disturbed, under stress, facing a shortage of food’, adding that most of them are not infected and “we can save them”.

It may be mentioned here that Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus that has by now claimed over 800 lives and affected more than 37,000 people, has been under lockdown since January 23.

Earlier today, At least 811 people have died due to coronavirus in China, he National Health Commission said on Sunday, as a Japanese and an American became the first foreigners to die of the illness in China.

Media reports said The commission reported 89 deaths nationwide up to midnight on Saturday with 81 of the fatalities in Hubei, the central province at the heart of the outbreak.

China’s National Health Commission called for the “reasonable use” of protective suits in a statement on Sunday and cautioned against “excessive and disorderly” use of the clothing that would waste resources and could also increase infection.



