In a novel charitable endeavor, Telegram founder Pavel Durov—often referred to as “Russia’s Mark Zuckerberg”—is giving away his sperm and IVF treatment.

Joining forces with the AltraVita clinic in Moscow, Durov’s offer coincides with his ongoing legal issues in France, where he is being investigated and is not allowed to leave the country.

The 40-year-old billionaire, who has been a sperm donor for 14 years, is said to have used IVF to father more than 100 children in 12 different countries.

In confirming the offer, Sergei Yakovenko, CEO of AltraVita, stated, “Pavel Durov reimburses our clinic for all costs associated with IVF programs in which his sperm is utilized. To be eligible for this program, women must fulfill specific requirements, such as being under 37 and passing a thorough medical examination.

Even though the clinic offers complete medical assistance, IVF costs for those who do not use Durov’s sperm typically range from $1,121 to $1,825 to $1,34 USD.

“A generous contribution to society from a person who strives to help those who dream of becoming parents,” Durov’s initiative was described by AltraVita. Durov, whose net worth is $15 billion, is in the news for both his charitable endeavors and his legal troubles in France.

Held in Paris in August, the investigation is said to center on illegal activity purportedly made possible by Telegram. Durov was accompanied throughout by his 24-year-old partner, Yulia Vavilova, a cryptocurrency coach and gamer.