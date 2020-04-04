Pakistan to come out of corona pandemic situation successfully with nation’s resolve: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed optimism that Pakistan will come out of the corona pandemic situation successfully with the resolve and discipline of the nation.

Addressing the ceremony of ration distribution and relief fund at Governor House in Lahore on Saturday, he said COVID-19 pandemic is a test and difficult situation for the nation and people can overcome it through precautionary measures.

The Prime Minister said this situation is more difficult due to the fact that no one across the world has the experience to cope with it.

He said the US government gave a relief package of 2000 billion dollars to stimulate its economy in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, but they are still struggling.

He said in comparison our government gave a relief package worth 8 billion dollars according to our resources, which is the biggest in our history.

The Prime Minister said this package will be further enhanced when more resources become available.

Imran Khan said we are facing the dual challenge of spread of coronavirus and unemployment due to lockdown.

He said fifty to sixty million people in the country live under the poverty line and are suffering due to lockdown.

He said we have lifted restriction of lockdown on construction and agricultural sectors in order to enable people to be gainfully employed and earn their livelihood.

The Prime Minister said transparency and merit will be strictly observed in distribution of cash among the needy persons.

He said the government is collecting comprehensive data in order to ensure the eligibility of people.

The Prime Minister said Facebook page of the Ehsaas program will be launched next week, detailing the data of areas where people most need the rations.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Imran Khan visited a quarantine facility set up at Expo center in Lahore which has the capacity of about 1,000 persons.

He visited different sections of the facility and was briefed by Punjab health minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

Later, addressing a ceremony of the Corona Relief Tiger Force in Lahore, the Prime Minister Imran Khan said the people will remember only those who serve their countrymen and we will emerge successful nation after this pandemic

He said the nation fully supports those who are standing with masses in this hour of need. He directed PTI MPAs and MNAs to remain active in their constituencies and help their people.

Earlier, speaking at the ceremony, the Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a historic package for poor needy and deprived segment of society.

He said that all patients are treated at Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital without any discrimination.

He said that the donated ration will be distributed transparently.

