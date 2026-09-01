Globesight and the Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) held a technical working session to explore regional experiences in digital health and integrated primary healthcare.

The session, titled “Sharing Regional Experiences on the Digital Health Pathway,” brought together government and private-sector stakeholders from Pakistan. Healthcare experts from Bangladesh, Indonesia and Sri Lanka also joined the discussion.

The meeting comes as PDA advances Pakistan’s Digital Health Sectoral Plan. The authority is also consulting stakeholders on ways to integrate Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) into priority health areas under the Unified National Health Framework.

Regional Experience Shapes Pakistan’s Digital Health Plans

The session focused on practical lessons from countries that have developed integrated digital health systems.

Participants discussed digital infrastructure, interoperability, data use and primary healthcare delivery. They also examined the institutional foundations needed to maintain digital health programmes over the long term.

M J Sear, Vice Chairperson of PDA, outlined three key questions for the technical session.

He said participants needed to identify the essential requirements for genuine health-system interoperability. They also needed to examine early mistakes that had affected national digital health programmes.

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The third focus was on ensuring that digital architecture delivers measurable improvements in healthcare services.

Indonesia Shares Integrated Healthcare Experience

Regional experts presented examples from their respective healthcare systems.

Indonesia shared its experience with the Integrated Primary Healthcare (ILP) model. The programme expanded from nine pilot sites to approximately 86% national coverage through interoperable digital systems.

The Indonesian experience highlighted the importance of adapting national digital strategies to local conditions.

Dr. Widyaretna Buenastuti, Director at Inke Maris & Associates in Indonesia, said policymakers should avoid forcing every region into one identical system.

She pointed to Indonesia’s Satu Sehat programme as an example. The initiative connects different levels of government and healthcare providers through a consolidated digital health system.

However, Buenastuti stressed that provinces have different levels of capacity, skills and infrastructure. Policymakers must consider these differences when expanding national digital health programmes.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Offer Lessons

The discussion also examined digital health initiatives in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh shared experience from the digital integration of union-level primary healthcare units.

Sri Lanka discussed its approach to incorporating doctors into health data review systems.

These experiences showed the importance of building digital health systems around each country’s specific needs.

Participants also stressed the need for strong technical and institutional foundations. These elements can support interoperability, better data use and more sustainable healthcare delivery.

South-South Cooperation Supports Health Reform

The technical session forms part of Globesight’s wider efforts to promote South-South knowledge exchange.

The organisation is working to strengthen regional cooperation on primary healthcare and digital public infrastructure.

The latest discussion also builds on Globesight’s recently published regional MNCH Policy Report.

The report examines health system reforms across Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. It identifies lessons that countries can use during the next phase of maternal, newborn and child health reforms.

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Globesight and PDA plan to continue consultations with national and regional stakeholders.

The ongoing discussions will support Pakistan as it develops its Digital Health Sectoral Plan.

The broader goal is to create a digital health system that connects services more effectively. The plan also aims to improve healthcare delivery and make services more inclusive.

Regional experiences could help Pakistan avoid common implementation challenges. They may also provide practical models for improving interoperability, data management and primary healthcare through digital infrastructure.

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