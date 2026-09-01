Begin partners with Huawei Cloud and Allianz Hosting to strengthen its global streaming technology.

Begin, a global OTT platform for sports and entertainment, has announced a strategic technology partnership with Huawei Cloud and Allianz Hosting FZ LLC.

The partnership aims to strengthen Begin’s cloud infrastructure, content delivery network and artificial intelligence capabilities. It will also support the platform’s expansion into international markets.

The companies expect the collaboration to improve platform performance, scalability and content operations. It will also strengthen digital content protection as Begin expands its distribution network.

Cloud Technology to Support Global Expansion

Under the agreement, Begin will use Huawei’s technology across several areas. These include cloud computing, storage, databases, content delivery networks (CDNs) and AI services.

Allianz Hosting FZ LLC will support the deployment and commercial technology framework behind the expansion.

The companies will also focus on AI-powered tools for platform development, content management, analytics and operational workflows.

Begin expects AI to speed up product development and improve operational efficiency. The technology could also help the platform deliver more personalised viewing experiences across different markets.

Focus on Content Security

The partnership will also address content security and digital rights management.

Begin plans to strengthen its anti-piracy capabilities as it expands its content portfolio. The company also aims to protect digital content across a wider distribution footprint.

The move comes as global streaming platforms increasingly rely on advanced cloud infrastructure and AI to manage large content libraries and serve audiences across multiple markets.

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Muhammad Nabeel, Chief Technology Officer at Begin, said the company needs a strong technology foundation to deliver high-quality streaming at scale.

He said Begin wants to build a platform that remains resilient, scalable and adaptable as audience and content-partner requirements evolve.

Nabeel added that the partnership will create opportunities for Begin to use emerging technologies, including AI, across key areas of its business.

Huawei Highlights AI and Scalability

Wharton Huang, Managing Director of Huawei Cloud UAE, said the media and entertainment industry is changing rapidly.

He said low-latency technology, seamless scalability and intelligent personalisation are increasingly important to viewer loyalty.

Huang said Huawei Cloud will provide Begin with cloud infrastructure, high-performance content delivery networks and enterprise-level AI capabilities.

He added that Huawei Cloud and Allianz Hosting will support Begin as it expands securely into international markets.

Allianz Hosting Supports Technology Strategy

Javed Khamisani, Founder and CEO of Allianz Cloud Hosting, said the partnership represents another step in Begin’s technology strategy.

He said the collaboration will help combine global OTT distribution, regionalised content experiences and advanced technology infrastructure within a scalable digital ecosystem.

Begin Expands Sports and Entertainment Portfolio

Begin operates as a global OTT platform focused on premium sports and entertainment content.

The platform combines international rights with regional programming. Its content portfolio includes LALIGA, Serie A, the Saudi Pro League (SPL), the English Football League (EFL) and the Carabao Cup.

Begin aims to build a scalable streaming ecosystem that can serve audiences across different markets.

The new technology partnership with Huawei Cloud and Allianz Hosting will support that strategy through expanded cloud infrastructure, AI capabilities, content delivery and digital security.

The companies expect the collaboration to help Begin improve its streaming experience while supporting its international growth plans.

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