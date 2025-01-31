WASHINGTON: Pakistan is looking to deepen its relationship with the United States across various sectors, including security, trade, investment, and climate resilience, as the new US administration takes charge, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh announced on Thursday.

Speaking at the “Ambassador Insider Series” in Washington, Sheikh highlighted the strong trade ties between the two nations, noting that the US remains Pakistan’s largest trading partner. He emphasized that his priority as ambassador is to expand economic diplomacy and strengthen commercial interactions.

Ambassador Sheikh shared his vision of a mutually beneficial future for both countries and revealed his recent efforts to connect with US policymakers, having met with over 40 members of Congress. This outreach aims to rebuild relationships with re-elected officials and forge new partnerships.

Sheikh also expressed optimism about furthering economic engagement with the US, acknowledging it as the world’s largest economy. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to improving relations with all countries, including the US, with a focus on economic growth.

A high-level US investment delegation, led by Texas hedge fund manager Gentry Beach, is currently in Pakistan to bolster economic ties and explore investment opportunities. Beach, a close associate of US President Donald Trump, is expected to play a key role in advancing investment agreements between the two countries.

Regarding Pakistan’s internal progress, Ambassador Sheikh emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and stabilizing the economy. He highlighted significant economic recovery, noting a sharp drop in inflation from 38% in May 2023 to 4.1% by December 2024.

Sheikh also highlighted Pakistan’s competitive edge in sectors like IT freelancing, sports goods, and surgical instruments, positioning the country as an attractive partner for outsourcing and manufacturing. He further stressed the focus on export-driven, self-sustaining investments to avoid past foreign exchange challenges.

In addressing regional security concerns, Sheikh reiterated Pakistan’s determination in its fight against terrorism, emphasizing its role as both a frontline state and a victim of terrorism.