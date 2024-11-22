Over 5,000 student players gathered as the Prime Minister’s University Sports Olympiad kicked off at Pakistan Sports Complex, organized by PMYP in collaboration with Higher Education Commission, Pakistan.

The event featured a grand march-past, cultural performances, and sports demonstrations. Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan inaugurated the Olympiad alongside HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed. Ministers, ambassadors, lawmakers, and sports enthusiasts joined the celebrations.

As the athletes bid farewell to Islamabad, they carried with them not just medals and certificates but a profound sense of belonging and inspiration.

For them, the journey has just begun and their high hopes are a testament to the potential that lies within Pakistan’s vibrant youth. The University Sports Olympiad 2024 will undoubtedly be remembered as a milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards youth empowerment and the revival of sports culture.