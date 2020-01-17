Olx Property Expo
BUSINESS

Olx Property Expo 2020: Eighteen Joins Hands With Olx Pakistan as Titanium Partner

ISLAMABAD – OLX, Pakistan’s number one marketplace is all set to launch Pakistan’s Most Influential Real Estate Event; The OLX Property Expo on 18th and 19th January 2020. The event will take place at Pak-China Friendship Center in Islamabad.

Eighteen; a project of Ora Developers, Saif Group and Kohistan Builders & Developers joins hands with OLX Pakistan as the titanium partner at The OLX Property EXPO 2020! With beautiful surroundings, modern infrastructure, and a prime location, Eighteen is considered the best residential society of the Twin Cities.

The community consists of villas and apartments serviced by world-class amenities, a secure and luxurious environment with attractive prices and easy installment plans.

A total of 30,000+ people from across Pakistan are expected to attend the event. More than 40 property developers from Pakistan and Overseas will showcase their projects at the event.

The CEO of OLX Pakistan, Bilal Bajwa said

“OLX has a proven track record in promoting and supporting large scale events and programs across Pakistan and globally. We see this Property Expo as a vital initiative to ensure that all our business partners are being serviced with industry-leading advertising opportunities in the property sector.”

> 50+ National & International exhibitors
> Amazing food court
> 3 Concerts
> Mini golf course
> OLX Talks
> Kids play area
> Amazing prizes through lucky draws

