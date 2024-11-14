Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shared a message from its founder, Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail, urging party followers to attend the upcoming jalsa in Islamabad.

Imran Khan framed the event as a “test” for the nation in what he called a final attempt to reverse an “undeclared martial law.”

Imran Khan called on PTI leaders to lead a march to Islamabad on November 24 as part of a detailed plan intended as a decisive stance against the current government.

He outlined three primary demands, including the rollback of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the restoration of the Constitution to its original form, and the return of the party’s “stolen mandate.” He also demanded the release of all political prisoners held without trial.

“My Pakistanis! I have sacrificed everything I could for the country and, God willing, I will continue to fight for your true freedom until my last breath,” Khan was quoted as saying. “But this is not Imran Khan’s fight alone. This is the struggle of the entire nation.”

He warned that future generations would not forgive them if they failed to stand against this oppression, stating, “The time has come to end this system of oppression with the power of the people, God willing.”