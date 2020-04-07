BUSINESS

Nausheen Javed Amjad appointed as FBR Chief

Theazb Web Desk 15 hours ago
KARACHI – A 22-grade officer, Nausheen Javed Amjad has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to Spokesperson of the FBR, she was working as an acting chairperson of FBR in the absence of the former Chairman Shabbar Zaidi. It is pertinent to mention here that Shabbar Zaidi had gone on indefinite leave due to health conditions.

The federal cabinet approved the appointment of Nausheen Javed Amjad as the FBR Chairperson after circulating a summary in this regard.

