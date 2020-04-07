CSR funds should be used in victims of Coronavirus, kaukab Iqbal Chairman Consumer Association of Pakistan

People across the country are forced to live in homes due to the Corona virus. No one knows when the routine will be fine. In these cases, the number of people living with poverty and poverty is extremely high. Growth has begun, hunger and poverty forced white robes are also waiting for help. At that time, under the Pakistan Corporate Sector and Business Corporate Responsibility, distribute rations, masks, soaps, seniors. Those who cannot afford to buy these things. kaukab iqbal chairman, Consumers Association of Pakistan said.

He also said that the daily labor and the poor are being affected most by the Coronavirus, which if this situation continues, the number of deaths from the Coronavirus and the number of starving people will be increased. So, in this difficult time, the business community and the corporate sector are obliged to use the corporate social responsibility budget not only to help the poor, but also to curtail the budget to prevent the spread of the virus. Use them for therapeutic treatment, including a free mask and a chest teaser distribution.

Mr. Kaukab iqbal said that there was no major work being done by any corporate sector and any business community under corporate social responsibility while the Securities and Exchanges Commission of Pakistan had taken over all the companies and we have issued clear instructions to the corporate sector. He said that the SECP drew the attention of the board of directors of companies under section 202 (2) of the Companies Act and said that under this clause of the law, the directors of the company, all members of the company, employees, partners. The company will work with good intentions to protect the environment while gaining business interests.

He said that the Corporate Social Responsibility Fund is not a burden on any corporate sector or company as it only bears the customer, i.e. the company of which he uses any service. Part of its product purchase goes to the Corporate Social Responsibility Fund, which can be used by corporate sectors and companies for the betterment of society and in any trial.

Kaukab iqbal said that now that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has issued a clear directive, it is the responsibility of the corporate sector and companies to perform their duties honestly, using their funds in a timely manner.

He clarified that whenever the situation improved and normalcy would resume, corporate sector and companies would conduct a forensic audit. A letter from the Consumer Association will be written to Prime Minister Imran Khan in this regard. The corporate sector and companies should be asked when and how they used this fund for the well-being of those affected by the Coronavirus outbreak and the poor.

Kaukab iqbal hopes that the corporate sector and corporate sector under the Corporate Social Responsibility Fund Companies will play their part.

Like this: Like Loading...