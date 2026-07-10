July 11, 2026

Rotary District 3271: Shahzad Sabir attends Karachi Clifton installation ceremony

Web Desk July 11, 2026

The district governor congratulates the newly installed club president and reaffirms Rotary’s commitment to leadership, fellowship and community service.

District Governor Shahzad Sabir congratulates the new president of the Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton during the 2026–27 installation ceremony.

District Governor Shahzad Sabir attends the Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton installation ceremony.

Rotary District 3271 Governor Rtn. Shahzad Sabir attended the Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton Installation Ceremony 2026 as the Guest of Honour, reaffirming his commitment to strengthening leadership, fellowship and humanitarian service across the district.

During the ceremony, District Governor Shahzad Sabir congratulated Rtn. Sadaf Kamran Ali on her installation as President of the Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton for the Rotary Year 2026–27. He also extended his best wishes to the club for a successful year of service and community engagement.

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Addressing the gathering, Shahzad Sabir emphasised the importance of collaboration among Rotary clubs to advance the organisation’s mission of serving communities and creating sustainable social impact.

He expressed his commitment to working closely with the Rotary Club of Karachi Clifton to promote leadership, strengthen partnerships and expand meaningful service projects across District 3271.

The ceremony marked the beginning of the new Rotary year, with members reaffirming their dedication to the Rotary ideals of “Service Above Self” and the district’s vision of creating a lasting impact through community service.

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