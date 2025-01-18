The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rolled out a home-based biker service in Karachi, offering citizens a convenient way to process and renew national identity cards and access related services. This initiative, set to begin on January 20, aims to reduce the hassle of long queues at NADRA offices.

Initially, three bikers will operate in Karachi, with one bike each deployed in Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas. NADRA plans to expand the service with an additional ten bikes in the coming weeks to cater to a larger population. Equipped with backpacks containing mobile processing equipment, the bikers will visit citizens’ homes to complete the required services.

The service comes with an added fee of Rs1,000, which includes Rs825 for service charges and Rs175 for delivery. This doorstep solution marks a significant step in making essential government services more accessible and efficient.

In a bid to enhance cybersecurity, NADRA has also announced that it will shut down its website and transition all services to a secure mobile app. This move aims to counter fraudulent activities and protect citizens’ personal information, which has previously been exploited through fake websites.

Additionally, NADRA has introduced 24/7 passport service counters at its Mega Centres across the country, including Karachi. These counters will enable citizens to apply for passports with a quick 4-hour processing time, further streamlining essential documentation processes.

With these initiatives, NADRA continues to innovate and enhance its services, prioritizing convenience and security for the public.