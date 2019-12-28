NAB Amendment Ordinance
PAKISTAN

NAB Amendment Ordinance challenged in Supreme Court

Posted on Author Desk Staff Comment(0)

KARACHI – NAB Amendment Ordinance 2019 has been challenged at the Supreme Court, A citizen Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi has filed a petition at Karachi Registry of the apex court challenging the amended law.

President Dr Arif Alvi had signed the NAB Amendment Ordinance 2019 into law on Friday.

The petitioner has made the Government of Pakistan, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, secretaries of Cabinet Division, Ministry of Interior, Establishment Division, Chairman NAB, Director-General Headquarters NAB and others as a party in the case.

The petitioner said, “All citizens are equal in the constitution of Pakistan, the amended ordinance is a violation of the constitution and the fundamental rights of citizens”.

The federal cabinet’s approval to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance 2019, is unprincipled and dubious, the petition said. “The amended ordinance has pushed the NAB under the subordination of the scrutiny committee, the petitioner said which will thoroughly affect the utility and importance of the accountability bureau”.

“It is being feared that the ordinance will affect the possibility of an equal accountability of all, “It is cooked up to protect favorite people from accountability cases,” petition claimed.

According to the amended law, the NAB could not freeze the properties of government employees without a court order.

If NAB fails to complete investigation against a suspect within three months, the accused will be entitled to bail, the law said.

The anti-graft watchdog’s jurisdiction over matters relating to imports and levy has been curtailed in the amended law.

As per the new ordinance, NAB will now only be able to proceed in corruption cases of Rs500 million and more.

Desk Staff
http://www.theazb.com

Related Articles
PAKISTAN

ECP postpones election at NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday postponed the election in NA-60 Rawalpindi-IV and said that the election on said constituency will be conducted after the scheduled general elections, along with other postponed elections in the country. According to an official of ECP, as only two days are left to the conduct […]
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

NAB arrests Shahbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing scandal

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has arrested Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president and former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Housing Scheme scandal on Friday. Shahbaz was arrested after appearing for a routine hearing of Saaf Pani Company scam at the NAB’s Lahore office. Sources told that three files were tabled before him. […]

Haji Abdul Wahab
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Haji Abdul Wahab, Ameer Tableeghi Jamaat passes away

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Lahore: Ameerr of the Tableeghi Jamaat (TJ), Haji Abdul Wahab, passed away in Lahore on Sunday at the age of 95 after a battle with dengue. Haji Abdul Wahab had been admitted to Doctors’ Hospital for the past few days after being afflicted with dengue. He also suffered from asthma and was put on life […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.