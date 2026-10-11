Murtaza Wahab Opens Abdullah Murad Community Centre in Karachi

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab inaugurates the Shaheed Abdullah Murad Community Centre and Youth Centre in Nooruddin Goth.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has inaugurated the Shaheed Abdullah Murad Community and Youth Centre in Nooruddin Goth, District Korangi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Wahab paid tribute to Shaheed Abdullah Murad. He praised his social and political services to local communities.

Abdullah Murad was the father of Karachi Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad. According to Wahab, his contributions to Malir’s underdeveloped settlements deserved recognition.

The mayor also congratulated Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad and Union Council 7 Chairman Imam Bakhsh Domki. He praised their efforts to resolve civic issues in underserved communities.

Wahab said their work was improving local conditions. Moreover, it was bringing relief to residents facing municipal challenges.

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Wahab expressed hope for joint efforts to expand community facilities across Malir. He said he, the deputy mayor and Imam Bakhsh Domki would work towards this goal.

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The mayor noted that many settlements in the area were more than 100 years old. However, residents still need better access to educational and social opportunities.

He stressed the importance of keeping young people connected to learning and community activities. The proposed centres would support these goals.

Furthermore, Wahab said the initiative could help skilled young people develop their abilities. It would also encourage greater participation in educational and social programmes.

The mayor expressed hope that these efforts would promote wider social development. He said Malir’s historic settlements should also benefit from educational progress.

The inauguration marks an effort to improve community facilities in underserved areas. It also aims to create more opportunities for young people in Karachi.

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