October 2, 2026

Islamabad Marriott Hosts Reception Marking 77th Anniversary of China

Web Desk October 2, 2026
Shehbaz Sharif attends China anniversary reception at Islamabad Marriott Hotel

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attends a reception marking China’s 77th founding anniversary in Islamabad.

Islamabad Marriott Hotel hosted a reception to mark the 77th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended the event. Hotel Manager Salman Asif welcomed the prime minister at the reception.

Several senior officials and prominent figures also joined the gathering. They included Senator Musadik Masood Malik and Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Attaullah Tarar, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and Ali Pervaiz Malik also attended the event.

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National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq joined the reception as well.

The gathering brought together Pakistani dignitaries to celebrate the anniversary. It also highlighted the longstanding ties between Pakistan and China.

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