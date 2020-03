Mr & Mrs. Kaleem Farooqui hosted “Annual Garden Party 2020”

KARACHI – Mr & Mrs. Kaleem Farooqui hosted Annual garden party Dinner at their residence in honor of Mr. Rob Silberstein Consul General Of USA and Miss. Jacquelyn E. Henderson Fraud Prevention Manager and others distinguished guest attend this party.

Prominent Business and Social Celebrates Mr. Zubair Farooqi, Consul General Bangladesh, Consul General Japan, Fazal Kareem Dada Bhoi, Fahad Zadi, Mr. A.R.Sattar, Mr. Basit Mundia, Mr. Shahzad Sabir, Mr. Majeed Aziz Balghamwala, Mr. Iqbal Shakhani, Mr Farooq Afzal, Mr. Athar Iqbal, Mr. Qazi Sajid Ali, Mr. Qazi Asad Abid, Mr. Jamsheed Qureshi, Mr. Aziz Memon, Mr. Arif Salman, Engr. Naeem Ul Haq, Mr. Zahid Qarani, Mr. Moinudeen Haider Mr & Mrs. Amil Waier, Mr & Mrs. Naeem Farooqui join Mr & Mrs Kaleem Farooqui redisence.

Dr. Zahid Ansari, Mr. Arif Balghamwala, Mr. Sirajudeen Aziz, Mr. Ms. Shamshad Akhtar, AIG Tariq Mughal, Mr & Mrs. Sameer Mir Shaikh, Mrs. Shermila Farooqui, Mr & Mrs. Akber Naqi, Mr & Mrs. Anjum Farooq, Mr. JARDIN D. Din, Mr. Salaudin Hayder. Prince Jam Karm Ali, Russion Deputy. Head of Mission, Mr & Mrs. Tariq M. Khan, Consul General Natherland, Mr. Masood Ansari, Chairman Argus Advertising.

Mr. Arif Habib Chairman Arif Habib Group, Mr. Tahir A Khan Chairman Interflow Group, Mr. Abdul Sami Khan Chairman CNG Association of Pakistan, Mr. Saleem Qasim Pateel, Brge. Qasim Changhazi DHA City, Mr & Mrs. Javeed Akber Riaz, Mr. Khan Zafar Afghani, Mr. Kaleem Sadiqui & Syed Turab Shah Founder President USPAK Trade Development Council. was also there.

