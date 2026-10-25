The Chinese startup says it removed cyber-related training data from Kimi K3.1 Pro to reduce offensive capabilities while preserving general coding skills.

Chinese artificial intelligence startup Moonshot AI has reduced the cyber-offensive capabilities of its latest model amid growing concerns about AI-powered hacking. The Beijing-based company announced the safeguards on Saturday while introducing Kimi K3.1 Pro, which it describes as its most capable open-weight model in the three-trillion-parameter class.

Moonshot plans to release the model’s weights by November 4. These files allow outside developers to run and modify the AI system on their own infrastructure.

The company said it removed cyber-related data from the model’s training corpus and reinforcement-learning environments. However, it retained general coding capabilities.

“We aim not to release open weights that would extend the absolute frontier of cyber capability,” Moonshot said.

AI-Powered Hacking Raises Security Concerns

Governments, technology companies and cybersecurity researchers are increasingly concerned about the potential misuse of advanced AI systems.

Models that can write code, operate software tools and complete complex tasks may help users identify software weaknesses. They could also automate parts of cyberattacks, potentially making sophisticated hacking more accessible.

China proposed new export controls last week targeting certain AI technologies. The draft measures would prohibit exports of AI-driven malware-generation and mutation technology while restricting AI-assisted vulnerability-discovery tools.

The proposal remains open for public comment. It cites concerns that these capabilities could threaten critical infrastructure, defence-industrial systems and core government networks. Authorities also warned that malicious users could employ such technologies to bypass security protections.

Open-Weight Models Present Security Challenges

Moonshot argues that open-weight AI models can strengthen cybersecurity. They allow more organisations to inspect software, identify weaknesses and improve protection, including in older systems that receive limited security support.

However, open-weight releases also create oversight challenges. Unlike proprietary systems hosted by developers, downloadable models can operate independently on users’ own infrastructure.

Once developers distribute model weights widely, they have less control over access and usage. They also have fewer opportunities to monitor activity or deploy updated safeguards across every copy.

This creates a difficult balance between expanding access to AI technology and reducing its potential misuse.

Benchmark Shows Reduced Offensive Performance

Moonshot reported that Kimi K3.1 Pro scored 81.0% on its internal cybersecurity benchmark. A similar version without the risk-reduction measures scored 90.5%.

The test involved identifying and exploiting software vulnerabilities in a controlled environment. According to Moonshot, removing cyber-related training data reduced the model’s offensive performance, although it still outperformed its predecessor.

The company has not provided independently verified results for the comparison. The figures therefore reflect its own assessment of the model’s capabilities.

Moonshot AI Limits Cyber Capabilities of New Kimi Model Amid Hacking Concerns

Kimi K3.1 Pro Offers a Large Context Window

Kimi K3.1 Pro features a one-million-token context window. This allows the model to process very large volumes of text within a single context.

Moonshot has also introduced K3.1 Pro Highspeed, a faster version of the model. The company says it operates at two to three times the speed of the standard release.

The model’s planned open-weight release will test whether developers can make powerful AI systems broadly available while limiting their ability to support cyberattacks. The outcome may also inform wider debates about AI safety, software security and responsible model deployment.

Follow THE AZB