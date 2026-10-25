Womentum by Hira Hosts Strategic Connections Night in Karachi

Karachi: Womentum by Hira hosted its Strategic Connections Night at the residence of its founder, bringing together distinguished guests, business leaders, diplomats and professionals for an evening focused on networking, collaboration and future opportunities.

The event welcomed Chief Guest Mohammed Irfan Soomro, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liaison Office in Karachi. Other notable attendees included Rizwan Adhia, CEO of Country Builders and Patron-in-Chief of Womentum; Reham Khan; Sanjeewa Pattiwila, Consul General of Sri Lanka; Salman Abbasi, President of the Textile Institute of Pakistan (TIP); Babar Abbasi, CEO of HMN; and Moiz Zaidi, Chairman of SR ABAD.

The gathering also featured Sohail Mosani, CEO of Step Schools; Minhas Gulfam, President of the Mobile Association of Pakistan; Dr. Muddasir; Azmat Soomro; M. Owais Qureshi; Ghaffar Elahi Abbasi, Country Head of Quice; Yasin Nini; Abdul Rehman Khan; Adnan Khan; Talat Shan; and Zaara Hayat, alongside many other distinguished guests.

Renowned host Faheem Shakoor Khan managed and hosted the event, helping create an engaging atmosphere for meaningful conversations and professional connections.

The evening provided a platform for participants to strengthen their networks, explore potential partnerships and discuss opportunities for mutual growth. It also highlighted the value of bringing together individuals from diverse professional and business backgrounds to encourage collaboration.

In her message of appreciation, Womentum by Hira founder Hira thanked everyone who attended and contributed to the gathering’s success.

“Your valuable time, gracious presence and support made this gathering truly precious and meaningful to us,” she said.

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She added that every connection made during the evening represented a step towards a broader vision of collaboration and shared progress.

The Strategic Connections Night concluded with a message centred on building lasting relationships and creating new opportunities. Womentum by Hira reaffirmed its commitment to connecting people, encouraging collaboration and supporting a brighter future through meaningful professional relationships.

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