TDAP promotes sustainable fashion and SME export readiness at a workshop in Karachi.

More than 85 SMEs participated in a Karachi workshop focused on sustainable design, product innovation and export competitiveness.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has strengthened support for sustainable fashion and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through a capacity-building workshop in Karachi. The two-day programme took place on October 22–23, 2026, at DRFT School of Fashion, Greenwich University.

TDAP organised the workshop in collaboration with Greenwich University and CARE International. Titled “Design Intervention & Sustainable Transformation,” it was the second in a series of two-day training programmes.

The initiative aimed to improve SMEs’ technical and creative capabilities. It also focused on sustainable fashion, product innovation and export readiness ahead of TEXPO 2027, WEXNET and other TDAP initiatives across Pakistan.

Workshop Focuses on Sustainable Design

More than 85 SMEs from different parts of Pakistan participated in practical training sessions. The programme explored sustainable design practices, product transformation and value addition.

Participants learned about the principles of “Redesign • Reconstruct • Redo.” These approaches encourage businesses to rethink existing products, use resources efficiently and develop innovative designs.

The training also highlighted the role of sustainable production in improving product quality and preparing Pakistani businesses for international markets.

Industry Experts Discuss Design Innovation

The concluding panel discussion, titled “Designing for Change: Design Intervention and Sustainable Transformation,” brought together experts from Pakistan’s fashion and textile sectors.

The panel featured:

Kinza Ejaz, Sustainable Design Leader and Innovator at Chottani Industries.

Adnan Pardesy, fashion entrepreneur.

Eina Alvi, textile designer and trainer.

The speakers discussed how sustainable design, creative innovation and industry collaboration can strengthen Pakistan’s fashion and textile ecosystem.

Their discussion highlighted the importance of connecting design expertise with practical business needs. Such collaboration can help SMEs develop distinctive products and respond to changing international market expectations.

FPCCI Representatives Attend as Guests of Honour

Aman Paracha, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), attended the programme as a Guest of Honour. Vohra, a former FPCCI vice president, also attended.

Their participation highlighted the importance of cooperation between trade promotion institutions, academic organisations and the private sector.

The programme concluded with certificates for participating SMEs and shields for distinguished guests in recognition of their contributions.

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Through initiatives such as this workshop, TDAP continues to support SME development and promote sustainable business practices. The authority aims to help Pakistani enterprises improve their products, strengthen their market readiness and compete internationally.

With TEXPO 2027 approaching, capacity-building programmes can help businesses align product development with evolving market requirements. The workshop also reinforced the role of sustainable fashion and design innovation in strengthening Pakistan’s textile and apparel exports.

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