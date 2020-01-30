Aisha Farooqui
PAKISTAN

Measures being taken for the safety of Pakistani nationals in China: Aisha Farooqui

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office has said all measures are being taken for the assistance, safety, and welfare of Pakistani nationals in China ever since the outbreak of coronavirus.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said our embassy and consulates in China have reached out to all the Pakistani students. She said we are also in touch with the Chinese officials who have assured us about the safety and wellbeing of our nationals.

Meanwhile, Khunjerab Pass with China will be opened in April, instead of its previous decision for an early opening, following the outbreak of Coronavirus. 

Foreign Office Spokesperson said the opening of the crossing point at the Pak-China border would now take place according to routine plan.

As per the agreement between Pakistan and China, the Khunjerab Pass is closed in November due to heavy snowfall and reopens in April.

The spokesperson said the change of decision for an early opening of the border was part of health safety measures.

Responding to a question regarding India, the spokesperson said India is making desperate attempts to divert attention from growing domestic and international criticism of their discriminatory, anti-Kashmir and anti-minority policies.

Expressing concerns over blatant human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, Aisha Farooqui urged the international community to take cognizance of the situation in the valley.

When asked about the US’s Middle East Plan, the spokesperson renewed call for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders and with Al-Quds al-Sharif as its capital.

