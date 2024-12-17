Karachi 17 December 2024: Mastercard has joined forces with the Bank of Punjab (BOP) as an exclusive partner to enhance the bank’s proposition across consumer debit and credit, affluent portfolio and loyalty offerings. The collaboration seeks to transform the bank’s digital ecosystem and its customers’ digital experience.

Customers of BOP’s priority banking program KHAAS will now benefit from Mastercard’s market-leading World and World Elite cards. Under this partnership, the bank will expand into new affluent segments with revised customer value propositions (CVP) and best-in-class products, aiming to establish KHAAS as the country’s preferred priority program for affluent and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). The collaboration will also see the launch of Islamic credit cards to address the high demand for Islamic banking payment solutions in Pakistan.

In addition, BOP will introduce an enterprise-wide loyalty program using Mastercard’s global expertise, Pay with Rewards and Mastercard Rewards Solutions, cutting across multiple products and segments. Pay with Rewards is a one-of-a-kind digital experience that gives cardholders the freedom to spend loyalty points like cash at the time of purchase for instant, seamless rewards redemption.

Finally, the partners will work together to improve BOP’s mobile app digiBOP’s user interface (UI) and user experience (UX), leveraging Mastercard Digital Spark Lab, an immersive innovation platform that combines the latest digital technologies, design thinking and UX expertise.

Other areas of collaboration include transit payments, Mastercard Gateway and low-cost acceptance. Mastercard and BOP have also partnered on the Kissan Card, a government-issued tool that offers small farmers interest-free loans through Mastercard credit cards, who will transact digitally with agri-dealers through Mastercard’s low cost Tap-on-Phone acceptance solutions. Moreover, Livestock card has also been launched which offers interest free financing for small farmers based on the livestock available. These are key initiatives in the agriculture space revolutionizes digitization of Pakistan’s agriculture ecosystem.

“Mastercard is our trusted partner in executing our digital transformation strategy. We are delighted to strengthen our relationship to bring added value and convenience across multiple aspects of our offerings. The collaboration will reinforce our position as Pakistan’s fastest-growing digital bank focused on innovation, best-in-class products, customer experience and digital solutions,” said Nofel Daud, Chief Digital Officer, BOP.

“At Mastercard, we are committed to harnessing the power of partnerships to support Pakistan’s digital transformation and economic growth. Collaboration with BOP, our key ecosystem partner enables us to jointly launch new initiatives to drive financial inclusion, digitize payment flows and provide greater financial access to under-served segments. We thank BOP for their trust in Mastercard as their principal partner across all portfolios and services. This new exciting partnership also enhances BoP’s affluent proposition, provides enterprise-wide loyalty, innovation in the Islamic banking space and boost its customers’ digital experience,” said Arslan Khan, Country Manager, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Mastercard.

Mastercard and BOP have enjoyed a long-standing productive partnership. In 2023, the two companies launched a freelancer digital account and card, catering to the needs of gig workers in the IT sector, in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). Earlier this year, BOP became the first bank in Pakistan to issue Mastercard SME cards, addressing the challenges faced by the country’s 5.2 million MSMEs and 2.5 million freelancers. BOP also supports Mastercard’s Strive Women program that aims to improve financial access for women entrepreneurs in Pakistan.