LUCKNOW, Jan 02 (INP): In a chilling incident in Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim man killed his mother and four sisters, fearing they would be sold by land mafia patronized by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and police. The Muslim man identified as Arshad (24), a resident of Budaun, released a video detailing the horrific crime, explaining that he took this extreme step to protect his family from further exploitation. The murders took place at Hotel Sharanjit in Lucknow. In the video shared on social media, Arshad claimed that the land mafia had already seized half of his family’s land in Budaun and was threatening to take the rest. He said that the mafia had connections with police and local politicians. "I killed my mother and sisters to save their honour. I did not want them to be sold in Hyderabad," Arshad said, detailing how he and his father carried out the murders. He also claimed that the mafia planned to frame them in a false case and sell his sisters. Arshad explained that the land mafia had spread lies about his family, calling them "Bangladeshis," and accused them of selling women. He stated, "I was forced to kill my sisters by choking them and slitting their wrists." This case highlights the growing fears and challenges faced by minority communities in India, particularly Muslims, who are increasingly vulnerable to exploitation by powerful criminal networks.