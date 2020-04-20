LUX Style Awards Redirects Funds to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts

KARACHI – As Pakistan faces one of its biggest challenges of COVID-19, we stand together with the nation. LUX Style Awards (LSA) has decided to not go ahead with the grand awards ceremony in 2020. We will instead redirect our show funds to partner with the Akhuwat Foundation in order to support the impacted members of our entertainment and fashion industry.

While we may not celebrate LSA in all its glory this year, we will find a befitting way to recognize and award the winners of the 19th LUX Style Awards.

Asima Haq, the Beauty and Personal Care Director at Unilever Pakistan, said “The LUX Style Awards were conceived 19 years ago, to reward and promote Pakistan’s entertainment and fashion industry. Over the years, thousands of people have supported and worked on making it the most coveted award ceremony of Pakistan. Today, in these tough times, we want to support the members of these industries, whose lives and jobs have been affected by the pandemic.”

Amir Paracha, Chairman & CEO of Unilever Pakistan, added “The LUX Style Awards have always stood as one the most esteemed platforms to recognize and celebrate the best in Pakistan’s Entertainment & Fashion Industry. We recognize the impact of this postponement and urge everyone to stay together in strength and spirit.”

The stage shall light up again. Till then Stay Safe and Stay Strong!

