Breast Cancer awareness seminar at BHY Hospital in Karachi highlights early detection and timely medical care

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): BHY Hospital organised a breast cancer awareness seminar in Karachi to promote early detection, prevention and timely treatment.

Speakers highlighted how limited awareness and social stigma can discourage women from seeking medical care. As a result, some patients receive a diagnosis at an advanced stage.

The seminar aimed to encourage women to discuss their health openly and seek professional advice when they notice unusual changes.

Medical Experts Highlight Early Detection

The seminar was attended by chief guest Dr. Shehwar Nisar, a member of the Women Entrepreneurs Subcommittee at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce.

Other participants included Consultant Oncologist Dr. Amara Manzoor, Consultant Anaesthetist Dr. Sarah Ahmed, Hafiza Bisma Mehtab and Consultant Sonologist Dr. Qurat-ul-Ain.

BHY Hospital was represented by several members of its medical and support teams. These included Consultant Gynaecologists Dr. Aruna Kumari and Dr. Uzma Akram.

Consultant General Surgeons Dr. Rabeel Qureshi and Dr. Kainat Zafar also participated. Other attendees included Dr. Payal, Nutritionist Rahma Ayaz, Dr. Kaneez Fatima and Dr. Rushda.

The hospital’s staff representatives included General Ward In-charge Florence Arif, Gynaecology Ward In-charge Azra and Mammography Technician Mahwish.

The participants shared their knowledge and perspectives on breast cancer awareness, prevention and timely medical care.

A large number of women from nearby neighbourhoods and other parts of Karachi also attended the event.

Social Stigma Can Delay Medical Treatment

During the seminar, speakers identified hesitation and a lack of awareness as major barriers to early diagnosis in Pakistan.

They noted that some women delay consulting a doctor even after noticing possible symptoms. This can allow the disease to progress before treatment begins.

The experts encouraged women to speak openly about breast health. They also advised seeking professional medical assessment if any unusual changes occur.

Early diagnosis can improve treatment options and help doctors plan appropriate care. The speakers stressed the importance of recognising possible warning signs and attending recommended medical examinations.

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Community Awareness Plays a Key Role

The seminar also focused on educating women about breast cancer symptoms and breast health awareness.

Speakers emphasised that open conversations can help reduce stigma. They said greater awareness could encourage women to seek medical advice without unnecessary delay.

Participants pledged to share the information with their families, friends and communities. Their aim was to spread awareness and encourage more women to seek timely medical care.

At the end of the seminar, organisers presented shields to the distinguished guests in recognition of their participation.

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