New Tashkent: Uzbekistan’s ambitious urban project aims to attract investment and create a sustainable modern city

Uzbekistan’s ambitious new city project aims to attract global investment, expand green spaces and create a modern economic hub with opportunities for Pakistani businesses

By Zahid H. Karani

UZBEKISTAN: New Tashkent is emerging as one of Uzbekistan’s most significant urban development projects. Located near the country’s capital, the city aims to redefine modern urban living.

The project seeks to provide comfortable living conditions while strengthening Uzbekistan’s economy. It also focuses on innovative technologies, sustainable construction and environmentally friendly urban planning.

Construction began three years ago. Since then, New Tashkent has been planned as a modern, safe and green urban centre.

A $50 Billion Urban Development Plan

The government has allocated 20,000 hectares for New Tashkent. During the first phase, projects worth a combined $50 billion are planned across 6,000 hectares.

Advanced technologies and green building standards are central to the development strategy.

The plans include 2,000 hectares of green spaces and 500 hectares of recreational parks. Developers also envisage 150 million square metres of residential and non-residential floor space.

These facilities aim to create a healthier environment for residents. They will also provide space for recreation, leisure and community activities.

Major Construction Projects Take Shape

Construction and development work worth $2 billion has already been carried out in New Tashkent, according to the project information.

Several major facilities have been built. These include residential buildings, universities, a library and an amphitheatre.

Seven facilities worth a combined $1 billion have also been commissioned. They include the first phase of the Sharq Bahori residential complex and key road infrastructure.

Other completed facilities include an electrical substation and a trigeneration plant. The list also features the Chamber of Commerce and Industry building, Sohil Park and a comprehensive school designed for 2,000 students.

Together, these projects form part of the infrastructure needed to support the city’s growing population and economic activity.

New Tashkent Aims to Become an Economic Hub

New Tashkent is intended to become more than a residential development. Its long-term vision is to establish an independent economic centre.

The city is expected to bring together business, education, healthcare, tourism and services.

Achieving this ambition will require investment and support for entrepreneurship. It will also depend on delivering essential services on time and building an environment where businesses can grow.

By the end of the year, the city is scheduled to commission 20,000 residential units. These homes are expected to accommodate at least 70,000 people.

Alongside housing, the development plan prioritises schools, healthcare facilities and sports centres. Shopping facilities and recreational spaces are also planned.

A 55,000-seat stadium designed to meet FIFA requirements is another major component. It is expected to strengthen the city’s capacity to host sports competitions and international events.

Investment Opportunities for Pakistani Businesses

New Tashkent offers potential opportunities for domestic and international investors. Priority areas include modern residential complexes, retail and service facilities, education and healthcare.

Tourism, logistics and innovative technologies also present investment prospects.

The project invites entrepreneurs and investors to establish partnerships and develop new ventures. Its modern infrastructure and business environment are intended to support investment and economic growth.

For Pakistani businesses, the development could provide opportunities to explore Uzbekistan’s expanding market. Potential benefits include new commercial partnerships, employment opportunities and stronger economic links between the two countries.

Interested Pakistani business representatives can visit the official New Tashkent website at https://newtashkent.uz/ to review available investment lots.

They can also send questions and proposals to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan at uzbekembassy@gmail.com.

A Vision for Uzbekistan’s Future

New Tashkent represents an ambitious vision for Uzbekistan’s urban and economic development.

Its success will depend on effective planning, sustainable infrastructure and continued investment. Timely delivery of housing and public services will also be essential.

If these goals are achieved, the city could become a major centre for business, education, tourism and modern urban living.

For Uzbekistan and potential international partners, New Tashkent offers a platform to explore new investment opportunities and build long-term economic cooperation.

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