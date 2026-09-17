Japan hands over new classrooms, science laboratory facilities and a student transport vehicle to a school in Matiari, Sindh

MATIARI, SINDH: The Government of Japan has handed over newly constructed classrooms, science laboratory facilities and a student transport vehicle to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto High School in Village Khandu, District Matiari.

MATIARI, SINDH: The Government of Japan has handed over newly constructed classrooms, science laboratory facilities and a student transport vehicle to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto High School in Village Khandu, District Matiari.

The project was completed under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Programme. Consul General of Japan in Karachi, HATTORI Masaru, attended the handover ceremony.

School representatives, local officials, teachers, students and community members also participated in the event.

Project Expands School Facilities

The school has provided free education to students from Grades 6 to 10 since 2016. Limited classroom space had created challenges for the growing student population.

Inadequate science facilities also restricted practical learning opportunities. Transport shortages created another challenge, particularly for female students travelling to and from the school.

Under the new project, Japan has provided three additional classrooms. The support also includes 44 pieces of science laboratory equipment and furniture.

A dedicated transport vehicle will further improve access to the school. It is expected to provide safer and more reliable transportation for students, especially girls.

Japan Highlights Opportunities for Girls

Speaking at the ceremony, Consul General HATTORI Masaru expressed hope that the project would expand educational opportunities for children in the area.

He also highlighted the importance of encouraging more students to pursue science-related studies. Greater access to laboratory facilities can support practical education and help students explore scientific subjects.

For local families, improved transport facilities could also make it easier for students to continue their education.

Japan Expands Community Support in Pakistan

Japan has implemented more than 400 development projects across Pakistan, according to the information shared at the ceremony.

The country continues to support initiatives in education, healthcare and community development. Its GGP Programme focuses on improving human security and supporting underserved communities.

Through the programme, Japan plans to continue working with local partners across Pakistan. Such projects aim to strengthen essential community facilities and contribute to sustainable development.

The Matiari school project is expected to create a better learning environment while improving access to education for students in the surrounding communities.

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