First Lady Melania Trump visits Mountain View Elementary School in Ashe County to highlight community recovery and AI education

First Lady Melania Trump returned to Ashe County, North Carolina, nearly two years after Hurricane Helene devastated communities across the region. During her visit to Mountain View Elementary School, she highlighted the area’s recovery and growing focus on artificial intelligence education

Exclusive By: Kanwal Abidi

NORTH CAROLINA: First Lady Melania Trump returned to North Carolina to visit Mountain View Elementary School in Ashe County, nearly two years after her initial visit to a community devastated by Hurricane Helene.

“True resilience means having the courage to look ahead and move society forward, creating a better future,” the First Lady said.

This visit shared a different story: one of resilience and a community determined to move forward.

Mrs. Trump’s return denoted a new chapter in the western North Carolina regional recovery. Her first visit came in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, when the focus was on comforting survivors, thanking first responders and confronting the extraordinary destruction left behind.

Mrs. Trump highlighted the forward-looking spirit of North Carolinians affected by Hurricane Helene and their accelerated journey to the forefront of artificial intelligence technology.

Joining the First Lady at Mountain View Elementary was Carrie Robledo – a North Carolina second-grade teacher and 2026 Presidential AI Challenge National Champion.

Mrs. Trump praised Ms. Robledo’s innovative work introducing young students to artificial intelligence.

“Ms. Robledo built something that no hurricane can destroy, and no flood can wash away: knowledge. And knowledge is power,” the First Lady said.

First Lady Melania Trump’s inaugural Presidential AI Challenge became the most expansive federally led artificial intelligence competition in American history, engaging more than 20,000 participants from all 50 states.

“That is the lasting spirit of America. We may face hard times, but we do not fail. We choose to grow—like a rare young flower pushing through the cold earth after a storm,” said the First Lady—celebrating the strength of a community that did not want to be defined by disaster and reflecting on Ashe County’s recovery.

Finally, The First Lady delighted students, teachers and administrators with a special gift. BE BEST Fostering the Future, NVIDIA, and StudyFetch gifted 1,500 students AI Literacy training licenses and 100 Robotics Learning Kits powered by Jetson Nano. These new tools allow students to explore artificial intelligence and physical AI, develop technical skills and bring their creative ideas to life.

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