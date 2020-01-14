Ishqiya
ENTERTAINMENT

Ishqiya: Ramsha Khan shines bright in upcoming project of Badar Mehmood

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – After hits like Khudparast, Kaisa Hai Naseeban & Shahrukh Ki Saaliyan in 2019, Ramsha Khan starts 2020 with a bang, playing the leading lady in Ishqiya – the upcoming project of director Badar Mehmood – of Balaa & Cheekh fame. 

Teasers for the drama came out this weekend, and have since been the talk of the town. Produced by Big Bang Entertainment, of Fahad Mustafa & Dr. Ali Kazmi, Ishqiya has been penned by Mohsin Ali, it also features Feroze Khan, Gohar Rasheed and Hania Amir in pivotal roles along with Khan. 

  • Ishqiya Ramsha Khan
  • Ishqiya Ramsha Khan
  • Ishqiya Ramsha Khan

“I had started by television career with Feroze (Khan) in Who Ik Pal, so it was great to be coming full circle sharing screen with him again, but this time we stand on opposing ends instead of romancing each other,” stated Ramsha Khan said about the leading man. “But what made this project special for me was getting Badar Mehmood to direct me.” Khan further added. 

“Ishqiya” is slated to go on air from January 2020 on ARY Digital.

About Ramsha Khan

Ramsha Khan is a beautiful Pakistani actress, model, and host who started her career in 2010 from local television. She started her acting career a few years ago and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that she has enhanced her fan following a lot through her versatile acting in different serials. This article contains all the information about Ramsha Khan biography, Ramsha Khan family and Ramsha Khan drama list.

Ramsha is a well known and stunning Pakistani Television actress as well as a model and has also worked as a VJ on Television. She is in the industry since 2016 without having any artistic background. She completed her MBA from Iqra University and then went on to fulfill her dreams and goals. Being born in a liberal family it wasn’t that much difficult for her to join showbiz.

Ramsha began her showbiz journey as a VJ of a local channel. She is blessed with amazing hosting skills and she knows how to engage and entertain the audience with her charming personality and lyrical voice as mentioned in hiddenbodyfacts.com

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
ENTERTAINMENT LIFESTYLE

Peek Freans SOOPER reunites JUNOON!

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Karachi: Peek Freans Sooper has once again created a new record for Pakistan after last year’s Guinness World Record for the Largest Cookie Mosaic in the shape of the Pakistani flag. After 13 long years, Sooper reunited the world-renowned and the most beloved band of Pakistan, ‘Junoon’. This reunion was aimed at uniting the people […]
ENTERTAINMENT HEADLINE

Hareem Farooq actress & producer called on the Ambassador of Pakistan to France

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

PARIS – Ms. Hareem Farooq Pakistan’s first female actress & producer called on the Ambassador of Pakistan to France Mr. Moin ul Haque in: the Embassy of Pakistan to France. During the meeting ways and means to promote Pakistani films in France were discussed. Ms. Hareem Farooq is in Paris to attend L’Oreal’s 110th Anniversary […]

Yes I Can
ENTERTAINMENT

TRT World’s documentary on Paralympic swimmer wins EU’s Short Film Competition

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – Turkish state international news channel TRT World’s documentary on a Paralympic swimmer has won the European Union’s Short Film Competition. The TRT World’s documentary “Yes I Can” tells the compelling story of Sumeyye Boyac, a gold medal winner born without arms. The awarded documentary proves that anything is possible if you never give […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.