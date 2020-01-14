KARACHI – After hits like Khudparast, Kaisa Hai Naseeban & Shahrukh Ki Saaliyan in 2019, Ramsha Khan starts 2020 with a bang, playing the leading lady in Ishqiya – the upcoming project of director Badar Mehmood – of Balaa & Cheekh fame.

Teasers for the drama came out this weekend, and have since been the talk of the town. Produced by Big Bang Entertainment, of Fahad Mustafa & Dr. Ali Kazmi, Ishqiya has been penned by Mohsin Ali, it also features Feroze Khan, Gohar Rasheed and Hania Amir in pivotal roles along with Khan.







“I had started by television career with Feroze (Khan) in Who Ik Pal, so it was great to be coming full circle sharing screen with him again, but this time we stand on opposing ends instead of romancing each other,” stated Ramsha Khan said about the leading man. “But what made this project special for me was getting Badar Mehmood to direct me.” Khan further added.

“Ishqiya” is slated to go on air from January 2020 on ARY Digital.

About Ramsha Khan

Ramsha Khan is a beautiful Pakistani actress, model, and host who started her career in 2010 from local television. She started her acting career a few years ago and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that she has enhanced her fan following a lot through her versatile acting in different serials. This article contains all the information about Ramsha Khan biography, Ramsha Khan family and Ramsha Khan drama list.

Ramsha is a well known and stunning Pakistani Television actress as well as a model and has also worked as a VJ on Television. She is in the industry since 2016 without having any artistic background. She completed her MBA from Iqra University and then went on to fulfill her dreams and goals. Being born in a liberal family it wasn’t that much difficult for her to join showbiz.

Ramsha began her showbiz journey as a VJ of a local channel. She is blessed with amazing hosting skills and she knows how to engage and entertain the audience with her charming personality and lyrical voice as mentioned in hiddenbodyfacts.com

