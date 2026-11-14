Iran Reports Three Oil Tankers Hit Naval Mines in Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

Strait of Hormuz tensions rise after Iran reports three oil tankers hit naval mines.

Tehran warns shipping companies against unauthorised routes as Israeli reports discuss possible renewed strikes, while Trump signals reluctance to restart the war for now.

Iran’s navy and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have reported that three oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian navy said on Saturday that one tanker hit a mine while navigating through what it described as a prohibited zone east of the strait. The vessel caught fire and was forced to stop, according to the state news agency IRNA.

The IRGC Navy had earlier reported that two other tankers, including a supertanker, struck mines while attempting to use an unauthorised shipping route.

Iranian authorities claimed the vessels had switched off their radar and positioning systems to avoid detection. However, they did not disclose the ships’ names, flags or origins.

The IRGC warned shipowners and shipping companies against ignoring Iranian naval instructions. It urged vessels to coordinate with its maritime traffic control centre before transiting the strategic waterway.

The reports have added to concerns over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for international energy shipments.

Netanyahu Discusses Possible Iran Strikes with Eisenkot

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed the possibility of renewed attacks on Iran with Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming Israel’s next government.

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According to Channel 12, the meeting took place on Thursday. Netanyahu reportedly shared intelligence about Iran with Eisenkot.

The broadcaster cited an informed source who said the intelligence could change Eisenkot’s understanding of Netanyahu’s motives for considering renewed military action.

Channel 12 also reported that Eisenkot had not been informed about Mossad chief Roman Gofman’s visit to Washington to discuss Iran.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN separately reported that military chief Eyal Zamir supported an operation against Iran but considered the timing unsuitable.

According to the broadcaster, Zamir favoured coordination with Washington and wanted appropriate conditions before any military action.

KAN cited an unnamed security source who said the Israeli military saw no immediate Iranian threat requiring another attack. The source also warned against entering a prolonged war of attrition.

Meanwhile, Haaretz reported that Gofman met CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Washington. He was also expected to meet US envoy Steve Witkoff.

Israeli media reports said Gofman would present intelligence about Iran’s nuclear programme and long-range missile development. The reports also said Israel wanted Washington’s support for possible renewed military action.

There was no official comment from the relevant US or Israeli authorities on the reported discussions.

Trump Reluctant to Resume War with Iran for Now

In Washington, US President Donald Trump is reportedly reluctant to restart military operations against Iran for now.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that the administration was maintaining economic and military pressure on Tehran instead of launching fresh large-scale attacks.

The newspaper cited a US official who said Trump’s position had become clear following several intelligence briefings after the midterm elections.

The administration’s current approach was described as a middle path involving no new war, no talks and no lasting peace.

Trump has also said that his administration would maintain the current situation.

“We’re just keeping it the status quo,” he told reporters on Monday after meeting Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the White House.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected suggestions that the situation amounted to a stalemate.

Rubio said economic pressure on Iran was working and that Trump had no immediate need to launch major combat operations.

He also described Iran’s demands as “absurd”.

Iran Warns of Decisive Response to Renewed Attacks

Iran has warned that any renewed military action by the United States or Israel would trigger an immediate response.

Gholamhossein Darzi, Iran’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, delivered the warning during a Security Council meeting on Friday.

He accused Washington of waging an unlawful war against Iran and violating its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Darzi also accused the United States of attacking civilian infrastructure, threatening the Iranian population and imposing a military and maritime blockade.

“The United States is the aggressor, not the victim,” he told the council.

He rejected suggestions that Iran had abandoned diplomacy. However, he maintained that Tehran would defend itself against any further military attack.

“Iran has never closed the door to diplomacy,” Darzi said.

He warned that any renewed US or Israeli military action would receive an immediate and decisive response.

US Accuses Iran of Threatening Maritime Security

At the same Security Council meeting, US envoy Jennifer Locetta accused Iran of undermining international maritime security.

She alleged that Tehran had attacked neighbouring countries, targeted commercial vessels and supported armed groups across the region.

Locetta also accused Iran of deliberately undermining freedom of navigation.

The US representative raised concerns about threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab and the Red Sea.

She also criticised Yemen’s Houthi group over reported attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes involving commercial vessels, airports and energy infrastructure.

Locetta urged Security Council members to support regional stability and protect commercial shipping.

The competing statements underline the continuing diplomatic and military tensions surrounding Iran. Meanwhile, reports of tanker fires and possible renewed Israeli strikes have kept maritime security and the risk of further escalation in focus.

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