Channing Tatum’s Gambit to Get a Deeper Character Arc in Avengers Doomsday

Gambit returns in Avengers: Doomsday with Channing Tatum in a more developed role.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige says the superhero’s return will move beyond comedy, offering audiences a more rounded portrayal.

Channing Tatum’s return as Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday will give the superhero a more developed role. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says the character will move beyond the comedy that defined his previous appearance.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Feige praised Tatum’s performance and discussed the different approach to Gambit in the upcoming film.

“He’s a standout,” Feige said. “It’s fun to see Gambit be as charismatic as he was in Deadpool & Wolverine, and yet in Doomsday it’s not all for laughs. He’s a fully-rounded character.”

Tatum first played the popular X-Men character in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine. His exaggerated Cajun accent and humorous exchanges with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool became memorable parts of the film.

Gambit’s Portrayal Takes a Different Direction

Tatum has also indicated that audiences can expect a more balanced version of Gambit. In an interview with Variety, he explained that directors Anthony and Joe Russo wanted to retain the character’s humour without making the film another Deadpool adventure.

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The actor also revealed plans to soften Gambit’s thick Cajun accent. The distinctive delivery became a recurring source of comedy in his previous appearance.

However, the upcoming film will give the character more room to develop beyond those comedic moments.

A Long-Awaited Return for Channing Tatum

Gambit’s return marks an important milestone for Tatum. The actor spent years trying to develop a standalone film about the superhero. However, the project never materialised under 20th Century Fox.

Now, his appearance in Avengers: Doomsday brings the character into a much wider Marvel storyline.

Footage released for the film has already shown Gambit facing off against Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi. Nevertheless, Marvel has kept details of Gambit’s wider storyline under wraps.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2026. Disney and Marvel Studios will release the blockbuster.

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