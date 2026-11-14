Türkiye and Qatar Sign Mutual Defence Agreement in Istanbul

Erdogan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim oversee five agreements covering defence, trade, education and diplomacy during high-level talks.

Türkiye and Qatar have signed a mutual defence agreement as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Istanbul.

The agreement was signed on Friday at the Presidential Dolmabahçe Office following private and delegation-level talks. The meeting took place during the 12th session of the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee.

In a statement, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan and the Qatari emir had discussed regional security, economic cooperation and developments across the Middle East.

Erdogan said both countries would continue working to prevent renewed conflict in the Gulf region. He also called for dialogue and efforts to achieve peace.

The presidency described the defence agreement as a new dimension in the longstanding partnership between the two countries. However, it did not disclose the agreement’s specific provisions or military commitments.

Five Agreements Cover Multiple Areas of Cooperation

According to Anadolu Agency, Türkiye and Qatar signed five agreements following the leaders’ meeting.

The agreements cover defence, trade, education and diplomatic cooperation. They also include a memorandum of understanding on peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution.

Iran Reports Three Oil Tankers Hit Naval Mines in Strait of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and Qatar’s Commerce and Industry Minister Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani signed an agreement on consumer protection, market surveillance and inspection.

Turkish National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin and Qatar’s Minister of State Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi also signed an agreement on educational cooperation.

The two leaders further discussed cooperation in the energy and defence industries. Erdogan said both countries would continue diversifying their energy partnership and expanding defence industry ties.

Leaders Discuss Gaza, Syria and Libya

Regional developments also featured prominently in the discussions.

According to the Turkish presidency, Erdogan and Sheikh Tamim discussed Israel’s attacks on Gaza and the humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory.

They also reviewed efforts towards normalisation in Syria and the latest developments in Libya.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together to prevent further conflict in the Gulf and promote regional dialogue.

Türkiye Builds on Regional Defence Partnerships

The agreement comes amid wider efforts by regional countries to strengthen defence cooperation.

In August 2026, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed a joint defence agreement in Mecca.

The three-country pact established a framework under which an attack on one party would be treated as an attack on all, according to the agreement’s reported provisions.

Türkiye’s parliament ratified the agreement in November, clearing the way for Ankara to provide military support to Saudi Arabia under the pact.

The new Türkiye-Qatar agreement adds another layer to Ankara’s defence and diplomatic engagement in the Gulf. However, its precise obligations and implementation arrangements have not yet been publicly disclosed.

Follow THE AZB