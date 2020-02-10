BUSINESS

SECP Concludes Probe into Allegations of Manipulation in OGDCL shares

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has concluded its probe into allegations that appeared in the media of manipulation in the shares of OGDCL on January 22, 2020, with respect to purported rumors about its privatization at a discount to market price.

An exhaustive analysis was carried out including investigation of data at order and trade level in ready and futures market, scrutiny of volume leaders, day traders, profit makers, all categories of investors, brokerage houses, etc.

Based on the analysis, it has been observed that individuals and mutual funds contributed to 38% and 24% of the total selling volume, respectively. On the buying side individuals contributed to 49% and brokers to 24% of the buying volume. Total amount of profit taking by the top ten traders aggregated to Rs1.7 million. Among these top ten traders, maximum profit of Rs307,381 made by an institution. Hence, the analysis did not reveal any irregular patterns, abusive market practices or insider trading. Moreover, the trading activity of 22nd January, 2020 was reviewed to rule out any possibility of abusive market practices carried out with an objective to realizing any undue future gains. 

The SECP is fully committed to promoting integrity and efficiency of the capital market by making it more disciplined and transparent. The regulator has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards offences and market abuses and has accordingly strengthened its surveillance capabilities and systems. Over the past six months alone, 17 prohibitory orders were issued and two criminal complaints were filed related to violations of securities laws.

Nevertheless, investors are advised not to indulge in speculative trading based on rumors and disinformation; rather, investment decisions should be made considering the fundamentals of a company.

Press Release
https://theazb.com

Related Articles

OICCI
BUSINESS

OICCI hails appointment of Shabbar Zaidi as Chairman FBR

Posted on Author Press Release

The Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI), has appreciated the appointment of well-known tax expert Shabbar Zaidi as Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).  The OICCI President, Shazia Syed commenting on the appointment said “Mr. Shabbar Zaidi, is a well-respected tax professional, who has been closely associated with tax policy and administration […]
BUSINESS

Business community highly optimistic about PTI

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Islamabad: The business community has lauded the PTI leadership for nominating a known businesswoman as MPA Punjab Assembly. They hoped that all the efforts would be undertaken to make women empowered which is imperative for the rapid national development. In a joint statement issued here today, President of IWCCI Reem Abbasi, former presidents of IWCCI Samina […]

USPAK Trade Development Council
BUSINESS HEADLINE

USPAK Trade Development Council Delegation Reached Houston USA

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

USPAK Trade Development Council delegation reached Houston and leader of delegation Mirza Ikhtiar Baig attended Press Conference arranged by Houston Business media personnel. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig explains the importance of Exhibition which is going on 23rd and 24th November 2019 at George R Brown convention center. Syed Turab Shah Founder President USPAK Trade Development Council, […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.