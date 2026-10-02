October 2, 2026

Inflation Pressures Business Activity, Says Captain Abro

Web Desk October 2, 2026
Captain Abdul Rashid Abro discusses inflation and rising business costs in Pakistan

Captain Abdul Rashid Abro calls for lower energy costs amid rising inflation.

Inflation reached 10.3% in September, raising concerns over consumer purchasing power and business activity, said Businessmen Forum (BMF) central leader and former FPCCI Vice President Captain Abdul Rashid Abro.

Abro urged the government to take effective steps to stabilize prices. He also called for measures to protect businesses from rising operating costs.

Essential Prices Under Pressure

Abro said several essential items recorded price increases during September. Onion prices rose by 29.17%, while electricity prices increased by 15.28%.

Fuel prices rose 10.76% during the month. LPG prices also increased by 5.37%.

Mian Zahid Hussain Raises Concern Over Pakistan’s 10.3% Inflation

Wheat prices climbed 3.86%. Gram flour, commonly known as besan, rose by 2.74%. Abro also pointed to increases in medicine prices.

He said higher electricity and fuel costs increase expenses for industry, businesses and transport operators. These higher costs can then affect the prices of essential goods.

Call for Lower Production Costs

Abro urged the government to maintain stable energy tariffs. He also called for lower production costs and uninterrupted supplies of essential commodities.

According to the BMF leader, affordable and reliable energy remains important for businesses. Lower operating costs can also help companies manage inflationary pressure.

He noted that prices of some items declined during September. These included tomatoes, poultry, eggs, vegetables, sugar and fruits.

Abro said the decline offered some relief. However, he urged the government, relevant institutions and the business community to develop a joint strategy.

He said coordinated measures are needed to address the broader upward trend in prices and support economic activity.

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