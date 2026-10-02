TDAP to Establish Pakistan Pavilion at Intersec Dubai 2027

TDAP to showcase Pakistani safety and fire protection companies at Intersec Dubai 2027.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will establish a Pakistan Pavilion at Intersec Dubai 2027, scheduled for January 12 to 14 at Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates.

Intersec ranks among the major international exhibitions for security, safety and fire protection. The event gives industry professionals access to new technologies, products and market trends.

Subsidized Stalls for Pakistani Firms

TDAP will offer subsidized stalls to Pakistani companies operating in the Safety & Health and Fire & Rescue sectors.

The initiative will allow participating companies to display their products and expertise to international buyers. It will also provide an opportunity to explore export and business partnerships.

The subsidized stall price stands at Rs1,175,500. The regular price is Rs2,050,000.

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Companies interested in participating must submit their applications by October 23, 2026.

Strong International Participation

Intersec 2026 attracted 1,180 exhibitors from 56 countries. The event also recorded more than 44,764 visitors from 152 countries.

International visitors accounted for 40% of the total attendance.

Nine Pakistani companies participated in the 2026 edition. They included Escort Advanced (Private) Limited, Candyno Group of Industries, Farooq Garments, New Rose Industries and M.R. & Sons.

Pokal Industries, Rashid Ahmed & Sons, Starlit Innovations and Swiss Pro Manufacturing also took part.

TDAP’s Pakistan Pavilion aims to build on that participation. The platform will help Pakistani businesses present their capabilities to global buyers and expand their presence in international markets.

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